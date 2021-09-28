KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 27, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 364,936,596 222,889,131 13,002,015,516 7,663,508,289 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,246,406,573 (1,694,213,537) (447,806,964) Local Individuals 9,237,943,588 (9,430,968,626) (193,025,038) Local Corporates 5,339,793,474 (4,698,961,472) 640,832,003 ===============================================================================

