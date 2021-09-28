Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 27, 2021).
28 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 27, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
364,936,596 222,889,131 13,002,015,516 7,663,508,289
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,246,406,573 (1,694,213,537) (447,806,964)
Local Individuals 9,237,943,588 (9,430,968,626) (193,025,038)
Local Corporates 5,339,793,474 (4,698,961,472) 640,832,003
===============================================================================
