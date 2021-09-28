ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd *  23-09-2021   29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.     24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
(KTFC1) Kashif Foundation          24-09-2021   30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.  29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#                04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                      04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)       04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B  06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)       06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B    06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021     16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)        07-10-2021     16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                          16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company of
Pakistan Ltd#                      09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**       08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)        14-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                    15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                   15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B   13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B          13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B           13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)       14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)        14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd.                 16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                        18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd            18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)       15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   97.19916%R    15-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                     19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)        14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                      19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B   18-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)        11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd               19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B          15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   Nil                          27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd.  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   Nil                          27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   Nil                          27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%(F)       19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B  19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   Nil                          27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B          19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd               22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)        20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B          19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Nil                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B           19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%                           28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Nil                          28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                    22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                          29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B  21-10-2021     30-10-2021
Macpac Films Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                28-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                                             331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure Lucky Cement Ltd companies listed on the stock exchanges Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd Atlas Battery Ltd ICI Pakistan Ltd

