KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(i) 20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd 15-09-2021 29-09-2021 40%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 70%(F) 17-09-2021 29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd * 23-09-2021 29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 60%(i) 21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd 25-09-2021 29-09-2021 20%(ii) 23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 90%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 65%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 45%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 NIL 30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 15%(i) 22-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 100%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 20%(F),20%B 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 365%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
(KTFC1) Kashif Foundation 24-09-2021 30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-09-2021 30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd# 25-09-2021 02-10-2021 02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 NIL 04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd# 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd 25-09-2021 05-10-2021 50%(F) 23-09-2021 05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 05-10-2021 NIL 05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd# 02-10-2021 08-10-2021 08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab# 04-10-2021 10-10-2021 11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 04-10-2021 11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd 05-10-2021 11-10-2021 40%(F) 01-10-2021 11-10-2021
Thal Ltd 06-10-2021 12-10-2021 120%(F) 04-10-2021 12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd 07-10-2021 13-10-2021 NIL 13-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 100%(F),25%B 06-10-2021 14-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 2.5%(F) 06-10-2021 15-10-2021
Interloop Ltd 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 10%(F),3%B 06-10-2021 15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 NIL 15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 06-10-2021 16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 30%(F) 07-10-2021 16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 NIL 16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company of
Pakistan Ltd# 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 12-10-2021 19-10-2021 25%(i) 08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 14-10-2021 20-10-2021 NIL 20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 148%R** 08-10-2021 21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 25%(F) 14-10-2021 21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F),10%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 15%B 13-10-2021 23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 5%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 100%(F) 14-10-2021 22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 20%(F) 14-10-2021 23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd. 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd 17-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-10-2021 25-10-2021 30%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 150%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 97.19916%R 15-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 15%(F)
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 60%(F) 14-10-2021 26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 29%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 18-10-2021 26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F),20%B 18-10-2021 26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 27-10-2021 20%(F) 11-10-2021 27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 10%B 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Nil 27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 Nil 27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 Nil 27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%(ii) 19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 40%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 50%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 12%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 150%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100% 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100%(F),10%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 Nil 27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5%(F),8%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd 22-10-2021 27-10-2021 50%(F) 20-10-2021 27-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 40%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 Nil 28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 5%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50%(ii) 20-10-2021
United Brands Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 120%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 2% 28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 Nil 28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 NIL 29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 500%(F),20%B 21-10-2021 30-10-2021
Macpac Films Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 28-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali 331%R
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *
