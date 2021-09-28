Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (September 27, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.09.2021 VALUE 27.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA For 12 months -0.0210% PA 0.8540% PA For 2 Years -0.0210% PA 1.3540% PA For 3 Years -0.0210% PA 1.6040% PA For 4 years -0.0210% PA 1.8540% PA For 5 years -0.0210% PA 1.9790% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 27.09.2021 VALUE 27.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1736% PA 0.5764% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1351% PA 0.6149% PA For 12 Months 0.0235% PA 0.8985% PA For 2 Years 0.0235% PA 1.3985% PA For 3 Years 0.0235% PA 1.6485% PA For 4 years 0.0235% PA 1.8985% PA For 5 years 0.0253% PA 2.0235% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 27.09.2021 VALUE 27.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3060% PA 1.0560% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA For 12 Months 0.2477% PA 1.1227% PA For 2 Years 0.2477% PA 1.6227% PA For 3 Years 0.2477% PA 1.8727% PA For 4 years 0.2477% PA 2.1227% PA For 5 years 0.2477% PA 2.2477% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.09.2021 VALUE 27.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5505% PA For 6 months and over but less than For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA ========================================================

