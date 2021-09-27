ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Sri Lankan shares see best one-day gain since March as financials surge

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 3.69% higher at 9,269.65 points
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed over 3% higher on Monday, notching their biggest intraday gain since March, boosted by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 3.69% higher at 9,269.65 points.

Commercial Leasing and Finance and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 49.75% and 9.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka central bank said on Monday the country's merchandise export sector has shown a notable improvement in 2021 compared with the pandemic-affected 2020.

Export earnings have averaged $985 million during the eight months ending August 2021 compared with a monthly average of $837 million in 2020, the apex bank said.

Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial stocks surge

The equity market's turnover was about 6.77 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 202.76 million shares from 135.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 764.47 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 513,609, as of Sept. 26.

It reported 71 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,680, health bureau data showed.

About 53.18% of the country's entire population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

