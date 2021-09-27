ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

BRecorder.com 27 Sep 2021

Pakistan's rupee ended at a historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, closing at 169.6 on Monday to surpass the level it registered just earlier this month.

Earlier, the rupee had closed at 169.12 on September 15, 2021, the then-lowest level, before a minor recovery began.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 169.60 against the USD, a decline of 52 paisas or 0.31% on Monday.

The development raises further concerns over the demand-side pressure that has already seen the currency lose over 10% since its recent high in May 2021. In the past four months, the rupee has been under pressure amid concerns over import payments and the rising current account deficit.

The drop has also triggered a series of measures by the SBP aimed at curbing the import bill and arresting the decline of the rupee.

Analysts believe the SBP measures will take some time to take effect.

“The SBP measures would take time up to three months,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

Tariq also said the latest drop in the rupee's value is market-driven.

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

In recent days, the central bank has introduced a number of measures including mandating banks to share a five-day schedule of upcoming import payments, revising it upwards from the earlier two-day directive, and directing them to seek permission for imports that are valued at $500,000 per transaction, cutting in half the original payment ceiling of $1 million. The SBP has also introduced curbs on auto financing.

As per SBP data, the current account deficit for August 2021 clocked in at $1.5 billion, nearly 88% growth in a single month, with the import figure hitting $6.6 billion.

Tariq said the current account deficit for September will not be more than the previous month.

"Import growth during August created a massive imbalance, which was twice the size of export figures. Amid the ease of travel restrictions, there has been a considerable outflow of dollars as well."

Talking about controlling the current account, Tariq said that there is a need to accumulate more dollars through an increased export base and higher remittances. "The deficit will also come down if international commodity prices stabilise."

currency USD PKR Exchange rate demand US pressure

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Karachi

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

Power projects: Banks are put off financing by rising circular debt

Read more stories