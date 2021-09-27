ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.24%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.35%)
UNITY 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.79%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.64 (-1.73%)
BR30 21,717 Decreased By ▼ -602.79 (-2.7%)
KSE100 44,684 Decreased By ▼ -389.05 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,600 Decreased By ▼ -142.16 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
South Africa's rand firms ahead of busy week for data

  • The rand traded at 14.9000 against the dollar, 0.3% firmer than its previous close
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand began the week on firmer footing against a broadly flat dollar , ahead of a slew of domestic economic data this week that should give insights into the health of the economy.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9000 against the dollar, 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Focus this week is on various economic data including August credit numbers, producer price inflation and trade figures, all due on Thursday.

The week is also packed with speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers led by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday, where investors will be looking for cues on the U.S central bank's rate increase path.

A pair of Federal Reserve policymakers said on Friday they felt the US economy was already in good enough shape for the central bank to begin to withdraw support.

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on US interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade.

Government bonds weakened in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument adding 9.5 basis points to 9.205%.

