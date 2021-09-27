ANL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FNEL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.3%)
GGGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.38%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.48%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.3%)
UNITY 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.81%)
BR100 4,702 Decreased By ▼ -15.99 (-0.34%)
BR30 22,092 Decreased By ▼ -228.64 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,085 Increased By ▲ 11.64 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

AFP Updated 27 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the country's main airport have been resolved. Facilities at Kabul airport were badly damaged in the chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended August 30 with the withdrawal of the last US troops.

Since then only charter flights have been operating, although Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Iran's Mahan Air and Afghanistan's Kam Air have run a limited number of special flights.

The international community is keen to hold the Taliban to their word that they will allow anyone to leave the country once commercial flights resume.

At present airlines such as PIA and Kam Air are charging more than $1,200 for a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad.

PIA waiting for Afghan authorities' permission to resume flights to Kabul

Even at that price - the result of war insurance, according to the airlines - the irregular flights are heavily oversubscribed.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, newly appointed spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, said the Taliban hoped proper commercial services would resume shortly. "Many Afghan citizens were stuck outside and unable to return to their homeland," he said in a statement.

"Moreover, many Afghan citizens who have international employment or pursue education abroad are now facing difficulties in reaching their destinations."

Services at Kabul airport were restored mostly with technical help from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

PIA Afghanistan Taliban US troops international airlines Kabul airport Abdul Qahar Balkhi

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories