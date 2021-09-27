ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
Incidents of water theft: irrigation minister orders action

Recorder Report Updated 27 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has taken a serious notice of complaints received from the growers of Chambar, Naseer sub-division of District Tando Allahyar regarding the water theft at tail-end areas.

He has strictly passed directives to the Provincial Secretary of Irrigation Department for taking stern departmental actions against the involved officers. Provincial Minister has also directed the concerned officers for the immediate removal all illegal water courses and installed pipes from the Pir Sakhi Branch of Chambar at district Tando Allahyar, besides it supply of agricultural water should also be provided to growers of the tail-end areas.

