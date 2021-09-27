ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International standards: National anthem to be re-recorded

APP 27 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Steering Committee on the re-recording of the National Anthem has unanimously resolved to ensure highest international standards of orchestration and vocal rendering for the official re-recording of the National Anthem, which was firstly recorded in 1954.

The Committee resolved to assemble a large choir of about 120 to 150 gifted vocalists from all 4 provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan as well Azad Jammu and Kashmir to make the new official recording truly representative and participative of the whole federation including religious faiths.

This was decided in the 4th meeting of the Steering Committee on the re-recording of the National Anthem, presided over by the Committee's Chairman, former Senator and federal minister Javed Jabbar, members include reputed musicologists Arshad Mahmud, Rohail Hayat and Nafees Ahmed, Director, Productions, ISPR Brigadier Imran Naqvi, film sector leader Satish Anand, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, Imrana Wazir, Director, Electronic Media and Publications in the Information Ministry and prominent persons associated with creative arts and education from the four provinces, held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, according to a communiqué here on Sunday.

The first recording, which remained the only official recording was conducted in 1954. Over the past 60 years, there had been revolutionary changes to recording voices and music to provide optimal clarity and tonal accuracy while using digital technology.

Reviewing the distinctive quality of brass bands in the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy, it was also decided to make all efforts to utilize and further enhance the locally available instrumental capability of musicians while exploring the options for using the orchestras of friendly overseas countries, which had standing national orchestras to record only the instrumental version.

The vocal version would be rendered entirely by Pakistani vocalists. Despite possessing enormous talent in music, Pakistan neither had a permanent national orchestra unlike many other countries including Muslim countries like Turkey nor Pakistan possessed locally located most advanced sound recording facilities.

Expressions of interest had already been invited from film and video producers of Pakistan to provide proposals for the creation of the new video of a duration of one minute 20 seconds by featuring the new re-recorded sound version.

The Steering Committee noted the need to complete its task well in time to celebrate the 75th anniversary year of the Independence of Pakistan, which would occur in 2022. Aspects of preparatory and production logistics and costs were also discussed in detail. The Steering Committee was notified by the Federal government in June 2021 and later expanded to ensure maximum representation.

International standards National anthem to be rerecorded National Anthem firstly recorded in 1954 Pakistan National Anthem

Comments

Comments are closed.

International standards: National anthem to be re-recorded

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories