ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone bond yields extend rise

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

LONDON: A rise in euro zone government bond yields continued on Friday, with Germany's benchmark yield hitting its highest since early July, carrying on Thursday's sell-off after a series of hawkish signals from major central banks.

The German 10-year yield had its biggest jump since February on Thursday, after Norway's central bank became the first major central bank to tighten policy following the COVID-19 crisis and the Bank of England said that the case for higher interest rates "appeared to have strengthened."

"A week of central bank action has shown us that policymakers are ready to move toward reining in on loose monetary policies introduced during the pandemic," wrote ING analysts in a note to clients.

An expectation of tighter central bank policy usually prompts investors to sell government bonds, meaning their prices go down and yields go up.

Rabobank rates strategists said the bond market move was led by US Treasuries, and was due to a "risk-on" mood in global markets and a rise in oil prices, as well as the Bank of England's stance.

At 1519 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was up 3 basis points at -0.23%.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 6 bps at 0.785%, after hitting its highest since July 6 at 0.798%.

On Thursday, UK 2-year gilt yields had their biggest one-day jump since 2015. This surge continued in early trading on Friday, but had eased by midday, with the 2-year yield flat on the day at 0.39%, while the 10-year yield rose 3 bps to 0.935%.

The US 10-year Treasury yield crossed the 1.4% level for the first time since mid-July on Thursday, then hit 1.452% during Asian trading hours. At 1519 GMT, it was up 4.5 bps on the day at 1.454%.

"The move in US rates is coming from the belly of the curve; it's been becoming cheaper and that's a classic bearish construction," ING said. "It's what you would expect to see happen as a curve begins to position for a future rate hike, but not an imminent one."

The US Federal Reserve had a hawkish tilt at its meeting on Wednesday, saying it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond-buying soon.

Sources also said that several European Central Bank policymakers expect higher inflation and see a case for ending its emergency bond-buying scheme in March.

eurozone Yields Euro zone bond bond

Comments

Comments are closed.

Euro zone bond yields extend rise

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories