Taliban hang bodies of four kidnappers

AFP 26 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat on Saturday, a senior official said.

Herat province’ s deputy governor Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir said the men’s corpses were displayed in various public areas on the same day as the killings to teach a “lesson” that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

A crowd of people looked on as armed Taliban fighters gathered around the vehicle.

The display across several squares in the city is the most high-profile public punishment since the Taliban swept to power last month, and is a sign the Islamist hardliners will adopt fearsome measures similar to their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

EU pushes for UN rights rapporteur to monitor Afghanistan

Muhajir said security forces were informed a businessman and his son had been abducted in the city on Saturday morning. Police shut down the roads out of the city and the Taliban stopped the men at a checkpoint, where “an exchange of fire happened”, he said.

“As a result of a few minutes of fighting, one of our Mujahideen was wounded and all four kidnappers were killed,” Muhajir said in a recorded statement sent to AFP.

Muhajir added that that before Saturday’s incident there had been other kidnappings in the city, and the Taliban rescued a boy.

One kidnapper was killed and three others were arrested, he said, although in another case the Taliban “failed and the abductors were able to make money”. “It saddened us a lot because while we are in Herat, our people are being abducted,” Muhajir said.

police Taliban Herat Kidnappers Mujahideen Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir

