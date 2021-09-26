ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Russia calls on US to ‘be more active’ to revive Iran nuclear deal

AFP 26 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Saturday on the United States to take a more active approach to help resume stalled talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

“It seems evident they should be more active” in “resolving all issues related” to the accord, Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations in New York.

Lavrov added that he hoped negotiations in Vienna among Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany would resume “as soon as possible.”

The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the United States to the 2015 agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump — as well as Iran’s return to full compliance.

Trump pulled America out in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.

Since then, Tehran has also retreated from many of its commitments.

Lavrov said Iran no longer meets elements of the agreement “simply because the United States has left it.”

He added that sanctions reimposed on Iran also affected countries who “trade legally” with Tehran.

