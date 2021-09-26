ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for dealing with evolving Afghan situation prudently

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The experts at a seminar, on Saturday, said that Pakistan should avoid oversimplifying the threat emanating from Afghanistan as it needs to deal with the situation carefully in the wake of recent developments in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a seminar titled, “Supporting the Afghan peace process: Pakistan’s position, interests, and policy options” organised by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), they said that there seems no end to the “great game” in Afghanistan, and Pakistan should be careful and adopt a regional approach by taking onboard regional countries including Russia, China, Iran, and even the Central Asian States to move forward on the issue of Afghanistan.

Opening the debate, ex-corps commander Peshawar and ex-ambassador Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Masood Aslam said that stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s major objective should be that how peace in Afghanistan could be ensured and for this purpose, we need to show patience and engagement towards the entire world,” he added.

Zeeshan Khanzada, a senator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), argued that Afghan issue has had a direct impact on the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s security and economy as they had suffered a lot in the past – both in security and economic terms. “We want a long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak predicted that Afghanistan would face further destabilisation as a “new great game” has started there. “Now is the time for Pakistan to form a new Afghan policy based on a bilateral framework,” he added.

He said that Pakistan should resolve Afghan refugees’ issue and adopt a policy of regional integration as efforts are under way to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Qibla Ayaz stressed the need for ‘religious cleric diplomacy’, saying the clerics who have some influence on Taliban can play an important role to broaden the engagement with the Taliban-led Afghan government. He said that local nationalist parties should also be taken onboard who also have influence over other groups in the neighbouring country.

Professor Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of Quaid-i-Azam University said that India and religion were two realities in Pakistan and both held major significance in its domestic and foreign policies. “It is illogical if you think that there is no proxy in Afghanistan … war economy is there,” he said.

He reminded that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups were former allies of Taliban, adding the best option for Pakistan is to beef up security at the borders.

Ex-senator Farhatullah Babar said that Pakistan should not recognise Taliban regime but he did say that abandoning the people of Afghanistan would have spill over effect on Pakistan. He underscored the need for making a refugee law to settle the issue of Afghan refugees living in the country.

Haroon Rashid, a senior journalist and an expert on Afghan affairs, said that there seemed no end to the “great game” in Afghanistan, which may result in exploitation of some militant groups present in the country for a proxy war by other countries.

Ex-foreign secretary Inamul Haq said that Pakistan should avoid giving the impression that the “triumph of Taliban was its own victory” as it has little options at this front including to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. “Pakistan should tell the world that neither we are interlocutors nor message carriers for Taliban,” he added.

PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana in his welcome remarks said that Pakistan needed to pursue its geo-strategic interests that were political and economic in nature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan PIPS Experts Afghan situation peaceful Afghanistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Experts for dealing with evolving Afghan situation prudently

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m IT returns so far

UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan

Civil Servants Rules: Major penalty of demotion can be subject to maximum of three years: SC

Taliban hang bodies of four kidnappers

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

ADB’s IED takes a dim view of REDSI programme

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

Read more stories