Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser disbands

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong group that organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square "crackdown" voted to disband Saturday.

The alliance's leadership was split on whether to disband. "I still hope to show Hong Kong Alliance's beliefs to the world and continue this movement that has already lasted for 32 years," Chow Hang Tung, a barrister and one of the three leaders charged with subversion, wrote from prison earlier this week. But other key figures, including Lee and Albert Ho, had signalled they supported dissolving the group.