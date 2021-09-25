ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city

AFP 25 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan's western city of Herat on Saturday, a senior official said.

Herat province's deputy governor Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir said the men's corpses were displayed in various public areas on the same day as the killings to teach a "lesson" that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

Graphic images posted to social media showed bloody bodies on the back of a pick-up truck while a crane hoisted one man up.

A crowd of people looked on as armed Taliban fighters gathered around the vehicle.

Another video showed a man suspended from a crane at a major roundabout in Herat with a sign on his chest reading: "Abductors will be punished like this".

EU pushes for UN rights rapporteur to monitor Afghanistan

The display across several squares in the city is the most high-profile public punishment since the Taliban swept to power last month, and is a sign the Taliban will adopt fearsome measures silimiar to their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

Muhajir said security forces were informed a businessman and his son had been abducted in the city on Saturday morning.

Police shut down the roads out of the city and the Taliban stopped the men at a checkpoint, where "an exchange of fire happened", he said.

"As a result of a few minutes of fighting, one of our Taliban was wounded and all four kidnappers were killed," Muhajir said in a recorded statement sent to AFP.

"We are the Islamic Emirate. No one should harm our nation. No one should kidnap," he said in the video clip.

Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban

Muhajir added that that before Saturday's incident there had been other kidnappings in the city, and the Taliban rescued a boy.

One kidnapper was killed and three others were arrested, he said, although in another case the Taliban "failed and the abductors were able to make money".

"It saddened us a lot because while we are in Herat, our people are being abducted," Muhajir said.

"In order to be a lesson for other kidnappers not to kidnap or harass anyone, we hung them in the squares of the city and made this clear to everyone that anyone who steals or abducts or does any action against our people will be punished."

Taliban Afghan government Herat city Herat deputy governor

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city

ADB’s IED takes a dim view of REDSI programme

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

Rising CAD a big concern: Regulatory duty will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Over 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in last 24 hours: NCOC

Lahore court extends Shehbaz, Hamza's bail in money laundering case

Pakistan becomes exporter of 4G smartphones: Dawood

England players had no role in Pakistan pullout decision: players' union

Pakistan will continue to work with SCO to advance shared objectives of stability in region: CJCSC

Read more stories