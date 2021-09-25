ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup

Reuters 25 Sep 2021

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed the national team's consultant for the first round of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board said.

Jayawardene, Sri Lanka's second-highest scorer in test cricket after Kumar Sangakkara, will join the team in the United Arab Emirates after the Indian Premier League, where he is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from Oct. 17. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in Group A and begin their World Cup campaign https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-t20worldcup-lka-squad-idUKL1N2QE02B against Namibia in Abu Dhabi. Ireland and the Netherlands are the other teams in the group.

Jayawardene, 44, will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka's Under-19 team for five months as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

Sri Lanka name squad for cricket's T20 World Cup

"We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U-19 team is going to help the players immensely," said Ashley De Silva, chief executive of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 after beating India in the final but failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in 2016.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Mahela Jayawardene

