Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that this is a critical time for Afghanistan and urged the UN Secretary General to mobilize the world to provide support as Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance.

In a virtual address to the UN, the prime minister said that Pakistan suffered most after Afghanistan by becoming ally of the US after 9/11 in terms of lives and economy. Afghan Mujahedeen turned against Pakistan because they saw Pakistan as calibrator in war against terror.

Pakistan was attacked by 480 drone attacks and whose relatives were killed they sought revenge against Pakistan. He said if the Afghanistan was left now alone it would have serious repercussions all over the world and there is need to strengthen Afghanistan government.

Indian actions violate the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir. The resolutions clearly prescribe that the “final disposition” of the disputed territory should be decided by its people, through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

'Incentivise the Taliban': Afghanistan cannot be controlled from outside: PM Imran

India’s actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir also violate International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws, including the 4th Geneva Convention, and amount to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”

It is unfortunate, very unfortunate, that the world’s approach to violations of human rights lacks even-handedness, and even is selective. Geopolitical considerations, or corporate interests, commercial interests often compel major powers to overlook the transgressions of their “affiliated” countries.

Such double standards are the most glaring in case of India, where this RSS-BJP regime is being allowed to get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity.

The most recent example of Indian barbarity was the forcible snatching of the mortal remains of the great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, from his family, denying him a proper Islamic funeral and burial, in accordance with his wishes and Muslim traditions.

I call on this General Assembly to demand that Syed Geelani’s mortal remains be allowed to be buried in the “cemetery of martyrs” with the appropriate Islamic rites.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021