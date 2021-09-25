ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

Zaheer Abbasi 25 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that this is a critical time for Afghanistan and urged the UN Secretary General to mobilize the world to provide support as Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance.

In a virtual address to the UN, the prime minister said that Pakistan suffered most after Afghanistan by becoming ally of the US after 9/11 in terms of lives and economy. Afghan Mujahedeen turned against Pakistan because they saw Pakistan as calibrator in war against terror.

Pakistan was attacked by 480 drone attacks and whose relatives were killed they sought revenge against Pakistan. He said if the Afghanistan was left now alone it would have serious repercussions all over the world and there is need to strengthen Afghanistan government.

Indian actions violate the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir. The resolutions clearly prescribe that the “final disposition” of the disputed territory should be decided by its people, through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

'Incentivise the Taliban': Afghanistan cannot be controlled from outside: PM Imran

India’s actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir also violate International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws, including the 4th Geneva Convention, and amount to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”

It is unfortunate, very unfortunate, that the world’s approach to violations of human rights lacks even-handedness, and even is selective. Geopolitical considerations, or corporate interests, commercial interests often compel major powers to overlook the transgressions of their “affiliated” countries.

Such double standards are the most glaring in case of India, where this RSS-BJP regime is being allowed to get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity.

The most recent example of Indian barbarity was the forcible snatching of the mortal remains of the great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, from his family, denying him a proper Islamic funeral and burial, in accordance with his wishes and Muslim traditions.

I call on this General Assembly to demand that Syed Geelani’s mortal remains be allowed to be buried in the “cemetery of martyrs” with the appropriate Islamic rites.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kashmir UN Security Council Imran Khan UN Secretary General Syed Ali Shah Geelani Aid to Afghanistan 4th Geneva Convention

Comments

Comments are closed.

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatisation: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories