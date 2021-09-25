ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
SPI down 0.07pc WoW

Tahir Amin 25 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 23, 2021 recorded a decrease of 0.07 percent due to decline in the prices of some food items including bananas (7.87 percent), onions (4.69 percent), garlic (2.12 percent), moong (2.11 percent), and wheat flour bag (1.60 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 13.88 percent with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity for Q1 (57.92 percent), LPG (52.90 percent), chicken (44.39 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (40.14 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (38.49 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (38.16 percent), mustard oil (37.22 percent), chilies powder (35.71 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), eggs (28.83 percent), and gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (37.83 percent), moong (28.31 percent), and potatoes (26.89 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 157.30 percent during the week ended September 16, 2021 to 157.19 percent during the week under review.

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.15 percent, 0.14 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.11 percent, and 0.03 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (14.21 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190gm packet each (1.73 percent), eggs (1.69 percent), gur (0.90 percent), bread plain (0.90 percent), LPG (0.49 percent),rice basmati broken (0.45 percent),vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.44 percent),cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.33 percent),mustard oil (0.29 percent),toilet soap (0.25 percent),Georgette (0.23 percent),vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.17 percent), beef with bone (0.16 percent),milk fresh (0.13 percent),chicken (0.13 percent),mutton (0.12 percent),curd (0.08 percent), tea prepared (0.03 percent),and sugar (0.03 percent).

