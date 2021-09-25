50 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Friday reported 2,233 fresh Covid-19 cases by carrying out 52,788 coronavirus tests, which reflect a positivity ratio of 4.23 percent, taking the nationwide cases tally to 1,234,828 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has also reported 50 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 27,482 since the outbreak of the contagion.

Moreover, 2,789 more people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours taking the recoveries tally to 1,146,394 since the outbreak of Covid-19. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded at 60,952.

Out of 50 patients who died during the past 24 hours, 45 were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities of which 24 died on ventilators and five at home quarantines. Punjab with 24 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours reported most of the deaths followed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 17 deaths, and Sindh with five deaths.

Out of a total 52,788 coronavirus tests carried out countrywide in the past 24 hours, 18,952 tests were conducted in Sindh, 14,666 tests in Punjab, 12,029 tests in KP, 4,721 tests in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,300 tests in Balochistan, 410 tests in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 710 tests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

At present, a total 4,663 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 4,409 Covid-infected patients were under critical condition. There were a total 484 ventilators occupied nationwide, while no Covid-affected person was on a ventilator in the AJ&K, Balochistan, and GB. Multan with 84 percent ventilators occupancy was on top, followed by Sargodha with 63 percent, Lahore 52 percent, and Bahawalpur 40 percent.

Swabi with 54 percent occupancy of oxygen beds was top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds occupied followed by Multan 53 percent, Sargodha 49 percent, and Faisalabad 46 percent.

Out of a total of 1,234,828 coronavirus cases detected in the country since February 2020 including the deaths, recovered, and under treatment patients, Sindh with 453,858 cases was on top, followed by Punjab with 426,639 cases KPK 172,498 cases, ICT 104,764 cases, AJ&K 33,955 cases, Balochistan 32,828 cases, and GB 10,286 cases.

Out of 27,482 nationwide Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country, Punjab with 12,514 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 7,316 deaths, the KP with 5,480 deaths, the ICT with 909 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, the AJ&K with 734 deaths, Balochistan with 345 deaths, and GB with 184 deaths, of which one died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 19,102,117 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities across the country. Pakistan so far has administered a total 76,141,484 coronavirus vaccines doses to the people of which 623,473 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Nationwide a total 25,493,964 people have been fully vaccinated, while 56,229,457 people have received first dose.

