Ministry to launch 'Smartphone for All' project

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will soon launch the "Smartphone for All" project aimed at providing 3G/4G phone worth not more than Rs8,000 to 12,000 facilitating access to the digital world.

This was stated by Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque after inaugurating Software Technology Park (STP) at Hazara University,Mansehra. The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) established STP at Hazara University, Mansehra.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque along with Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati inaugurated the STP. Vice Chancellor Dr Jamil Ahmed, Chief Executive Ignite Asim Shehryar, Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan, large number of dignitaries and students also attended the inauguration ceremony.

In collaboration with Hazara University, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organisation of the MoITT has set up this STP for which a large space of 12,000 square feet has been allotted in the university. The technology park will provide all the facilities to the IT companies, so that they can ensure the acquisition of valuable foreign exchange for the country by providing IT products and technical services to the companies from all over the world without any hindrance.

Addressing the occasion, Haque said that besides the technology park, a National Incubation Center (NIC) would soon be set up at Hazara University under the Ministry of IT. He said that the bright future of the youth depends on adapting themselves to digital technology.

"In this regard, our job is to provide you facilities and your job is to take advantage of it," he added. Haque announced on the occasion that the Ministry of IT will soon launch the Smartphone for All project as we want to see a latest 3G/4G Phone but worth not more than Rs8,000 to 12,000 in the hands of 220 million people so that, they can access the digital world.

The federal minister for IT also said that preparations are underway for the launch of 5G technology by December 2022, as well as projects worth Rs31 billion for the provision of connectivity and high-speed internet in un-served and under-served areas will be completed soon. He assured a joint meeting of the PTA, cellular operators and the USF to resolve connectivity issues in Mansehra.

Syed Aminul Haq said that as the US and the European style we are going to launch 911 emergency services across the country under which ambulance, police assistance, fire brigade, gas, electricity and other rescue/emergency services will be possible by just dialing nine, one, one, (911). Azam Khan Swati said that information technology is the future for economic stability of the country.

The plans of the Ministry of IT for providing connectivity and internet in remote areas of the country are commendable. Swati further said that the federal minister for IT has given connectivity and software technology to our area. Next week we will give the gift of Circular Railway to Karachi with the help of our ally MQM.

