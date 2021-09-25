ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fundamental rights of slum dwellers: Preliminary report submitted before IHC

Terence J Sigamony 25 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: A preliminary report regarding the status of fundamental rights of the inhabitants of the slum/shanty settlements in the federal capital was submitted, on Friday, before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The report prepared by Advocate Umer Ijaz Gilani was filed in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a petition, wherein, the court had barred the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from demolishing "Katchi Abadis" in the federal capital.

The IHC had appointed Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Abid Hassan Minto advocate, Abid Saqi advocate, and Umer Ijaz Gilani as amicus curiae to assist the court. Gilani's report stated that any legal determination regarding Katchi Abadis and the rights of their residents must be based on the actual sociological context of present-day Pakistan and should not be based on complete abstractions.

"The sociological reality is that a very large proportion, ie, over 40 percent of all the urban residents in Pakistan reside in Katchi Abadis. In the context of this extraordinarily grim housing situation, idealistic solutions - such as complete re-settlement of Katchi Abadis - do seem very practically possible. It is because of this sociological context that most housing rights activists in Pakistan have focused their energies on providing some form of a legal cover to the millions of Pakistani citizens who happen to live in Katchi Abadis," said the report.

He adopted that they wake up every single day to face an uncertain future. As they leave for work in the morning, their biggest concern is not about how to improve the aesthetics of their neighborhood; their bigger concern is whether they will still have a home and a neighbor when they return home in the evening. To put it in layman's words, the Katchi Abadis in Pakistan are so many and so huge that re-settling them is simply not going to be possible in the short run.

The report further said the issue of Katchi Abadis is neither unique to Islamabad nor is it new. It is an issue, which is present all over the global South. And it has been there at least since the dawn of the modern state.

The report added, "In the case of Islamabad, contrary to what the CDA claims, the urban planning practice has been consistently elitist. Anyone with even an iota of urban planning knowledge can see that the layout plans approved by CDA are not based on any scientific assessment of housing needs. As a result, in almost all the lay out plans there is an over-supply of expensive, large villa-style plots; on the other hand, adorable, mid-rise apartment communities which typically house the less well-off all over the world, are simply not planned for in the CDA-approved lay out plans. The mushrooming of Katchi Abadi is a direct consequence of this arbitrary, illegal and non-scientific urban planning by the CDA."

It submitted that there are numerous important legal and policy documents, which deal with the subject and which need to be reviewed before passing any judgment on the matter.

A few are included Sindh Katchi Abadis Act, 1987, Punjab Katchi Abadis Act, 1992, Balochistan Katchi Abadis (Regularization and Development) Act, 2021 (which replaced the Act of 1987), National Housing Policy 2001 and the National Resettlement Policy 2002, Law and Justice Commission's Report to the Supreme Court in Constitution Petition 41/2015, and draft Right to Shelter Bill prepared by the LJCP. He also sought more time from the court to prepare a more detailed and informed brief on the subject.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court CDA PBC Umer Ijaz Gilani Katchi Abadis IBC

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fundamental rights of slum dwellers: Preliminary report submitted before IHC

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatization: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories