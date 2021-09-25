CIA removes Vienna station chief over handling of Havana syndrome cases

WASHINGTON: The CIA removed its Vienna, Austria station chief recently amid criticism the person did not take seriously a surge in mysterious "Havana syndrome" cases, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Dozens of cases affecting embassy staff and Central Intelligence Agency officers and family members have been reported in Vienna recently, but the unnamed station chief expressed skepticism and showed insensitivity, the Post said, citing intelligence sources. A CIA spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the report, but said the agency takes seriously scores of possible incidents of the mysterious ailment in US diplomatic missions around the world. The cause and source remains enigmatic, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said last week.

"Have we gotten closer? I think the answer is yes - but not close enough to make the analytic judgment that people are waiting for," he said.

The US government, including the CIA and Pentagon, has ramped up staff to investigate and provide treatment for the cases.