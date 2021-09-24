ANL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.28%)
ASC 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.92%)
ASL 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.57%)
BOP 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.91%)
FFBL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.3%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
GGGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.62%)
GGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
JSCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.55%)
KAPCO 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.41%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.92%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.85%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
PAEL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.26%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 159.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.09%)
UNITY 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -37.9 (-0.8%)
BR30 22,266 Decreased By ▼ -536.06 (-2.35%)
KSE100 44,963 Decreased By ▼ -334.06 (-0.74%)
KSE30 17,710 Decreased By ▼ -101.02 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Suzuki Pakistan reveals winners of My Suzuki My Story season 2

Sponsored Content 24 Sep 2021

Suzuki Pakistan announced the winners of My Suzuki My Story Season 2 on September 17, 2021 at a ceremony held at PC Lahore.

The competition for the grand prize ended in a tie. Therefore, Abdul Basit and Qadeer Gillani from Lahore both won the Suzuki Alto 660CC. Rida Haider from Bahawalpur came in 2nd by winning Gixxer SF. Zohaib Tariq, Omar A. Aziz and Hyder Hothi stood 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the season and won GR 150, GS 150SE and GD 110S.**

Renowned artist Shafaat Ali hosted the ceremony, which featured speeches from Amir Shafi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales and Masafumi Harano, MD Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. The event was followed by an engaging session between the participants and Ghulam Hussain Agha. The session ended with winner announcements and prize distribution.

My Suzuki My Story season 2 was a remarkable success with the massive response from its audience. With record number of participants and captivating grand prizes, this season became a bigger hit as compared to MSMS season 1, which was Suzuki Pakistan’s initiative towards their digital future.

Suzuki has established a strong presence on the digital platforms lately with initiatives like MSMS. Digital channels can bring great results for a company by their tremendous user base. Thus, an eminent presence on the digital platforms is essential for a brand in today’s world to keep its legacy alive by promoting their brand and premium services.

Suzuki has successfully developed a connection with its audience in the course of 40 years. Digital initiatives like My Suzuki My Story have been essential in strengthening that bond. Suzuki has actively used digital mediums to reach out to the wide audience. Its fuel-efficient vehicles, after sale services and interactive digital campaigns have taken the business to new heights of success.

Following the successful campaigns of My Suzuki My Story season 1 and 2, Suzuki is looking forward to launch the third edition of My Suzuki My Story.

How did the closing ceremony look like? Let’s have a look:

https://youtu.be/GVgWwipptFY

Suzuki Pakistan Suzuki Pakistan celebrates 'My Suzuki My Story Season 2'

Comments

1000 characters

Suzuki Pakistan reveals winners of My Suzuki My Story season 2

Revised Kamyab Pakistan Programme approved: Sugar import, PSM salaries okayed by ECC

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Read more stories