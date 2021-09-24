Suzuki Pakistan reveals winners of My Suzuki My Story season 2

Suzuki Pakistan announced the winners of My Suzuki My Story Season 2 on September 17, 2021 at a ceremony held at PC Lahore.

The competition for the grand prize ended in a tie. Therefore, Abdul Basit and Qadeer Gillani from Lahore both won the Suzuki Alto 660CC. Rida Haider from Bahawalpur came in 2nd by winning Gixxer SF. Zohaib Tariq, Omar A. Aziz and Hyder Hothi stood 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the season and won GR 150, GS 150SE and GD 110S.**

Renowned artist Shafaat Ali hosted the ceremony, which featured speeches from Amir Shafi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales and Masafumi Harano, MD Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. The event was followed by an engaging session between the participants and Ghulam Hussain Agha. The session ended with winner announcements and prize distribution.

My Suzuki My Story season 2 was a remarkable success with the massive response from its audience. With record number of participants and captivating grand prizes, this season became a bigger hit as compared to MSMS season 1, which was Suzuki Pakistan’s initiative towards their digital future.

Suzuki has established a strong presence on the digital platforms lately with initiatives like MSMS. Digital channels can bring great results for a company by their tremendous user base. Thus, an eminent presence on the digital platforms is essential for a brand in today’s world to keep its legacy alive by promoting their brand and premium services.

Suzuki has successfully developed a connection with its audience in the course of 40 years. Digital initiatives like My Suzuki My Story have been essential in strengthening that bond. Suzuki has actively used digital mediums to reach out to the wide audience. Its fuel-efficient vehicles, after sale services and interactive digital campaigns have taken the business to new heights of success.

Following the successful campaigns of My Suzuki My Story season 1 and 2, Suzuki is looking forward to launch the third edition of My Suzuki My Story.

How did the closing ceremony look like? Let’s have a look:

https://youtu.be/GVgWwipptFY