ANL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
ASC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.08%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.49%)
GGL 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.7%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-4.95%)
PACE 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
POWER 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.73%)
UNITY 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (0.15%)
BR30 22,737 Decreased By ▼ -65.69 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,244 Decreased By ▼ -52.99 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,800 Decreased By ▼ -10.1 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business & Finance

Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

TAIPEI: China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan said on Wednesday it had formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), less than a week after China submitted its application.

China's Foreign Ministry said it opposed Taiwan "entering into any official treaty or organisation", and on Thursday Taiwan said China sent 24 military aircraft into the island's air defence zone, part of what Taipei says is an almost daily pattern of harassment.

In a statement late on Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said China had "no right to speak" about Taiwan's bid.

"The Chinese government only wants to bully Taiwan in the international community, and is the arch criminal in increased hostility across the Taiwan Strait," it said.

China is not a member of the CPTPP and its trade system has been widely questioned globally for not meeting the high standards of the bloc, the ministry added.

China sent its air force to menace Taiwan shortly after the application announcement, it said.

"This pattern of behaviour could only come from China," it said.

In a statement also issued late Thursday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said China's entry into the CPTPP would benefit the post-pandemic global economic recovery.

China opposes Taiwan using trade to push its "international space" or engage in independence activities, it added.

"We hope relevant countries appropriately handle Taiwan related matters and not give convenience or provide a platform for Taiwan independence activities," it said.

The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.

But the TPP was thrown into limbo in early 2017 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States.

The grouping, which was renamed the CPTPP, links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Donald Trump Mexico Peru China's foreign ministry Pacific trade pact

