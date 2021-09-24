ANL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.73%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.19%)
FFBL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.14%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.37%)
GGL 38.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.2%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-4.17%)
PACE 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PAEL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.8%)
UNITY 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By ▲ 9.08 (0.19%)
BR30 22,761 Decreased By ▼ -41.49 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,231 Decreased By ▼ -65.42 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By ▼ -19.23 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Naveed Butt Updated 24 Sep 2021

Islamabad: China expressed serious concerns over security matters in the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while both sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishment of a new Joint Working Group (JWG) on information technology industry.

Addressing a news conference after the JCC meeting held on Thursday through a video conference, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said, while replying to a question from journalists that China expressed concern over the security arrangements for Chinese working on the CPEC projects.

Khalid Mansoor, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, was also present at the press conference.

The minister said that China emphasised boosting security arrangements with the enhancement in the scope of CPEC in the second phase.

Despite challenges, CPEC projects meeting deadlines: Asad Umar

He said that as the CPEC is expanding, and investments are expanding beyond industrial estates, simultaneously raising the need for security.

"This is especially important keeping in mind the recent Dasu incident", he said.

The minister said that a specific cell has been made in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the protection of foreigners working in the country, and a very thorough framework has been created to ensure the security of foreigners in Pakistan.

“Our neighboring country is not only attacking us physically but it is also attacking us through use of social media. But leadership of both China and Pakistan and the people will fight against it,” he said.

The minister said that the MOU for establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Information Technology Industry was signed by both sides.

Umar reminded that Pakistan’s IT exports grew 47.4pc year-on-year, crossing $2 billion, thus, it is another booming industry in Pakistan.

Govt says CPEC facing no slowdown

He said that it is worth mentioning that the IT exports reached $2.12bn in 2020-21 as against $1.44bn in the preceding year, according to the data released by Commerce Ministry in July 2021.

The second MoU was between China’s Ningbo Port and Pakistan’s Gwadar Port for the CPEC, the minister said.

Another MoU has been signed for Karachi Coastal Development Plan under the Maritime Ministry along with a Chinese company named, CRPC for the development of the Karachi Port facility, he said.

The minister said that eight different agreements were signed for the agriculture sector.

Umar added that the CPEC holds high importance in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision, thus, today both sides, China, and Pakistan have reiterated their commitment to the corridor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CPEC IT industry jwg JCC Khalid Mansoor Joint Cooperation Committee

Comments

1000 characters

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories