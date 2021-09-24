ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Idrees elected KCCI President

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Thursday, unanimously elected Muhammad Idrees as President KCCI for 2021-22 while Abdul Rehman Naqi was elected as Senior Vice President KCCI and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President.

Muhammad Idrees, who has been associated with BMG since more than two decades, had already serviced as Vice President KCCI in 2013-14. He served as President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) from 2009 to 2015, besides being member of a Committee of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT Board.

Chairman BMG and former President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG & former presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of KCCI and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning KCCI’s election since past 24 years.

The newly elected office-bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their responsibilities to the expectations of KCCI members and the rest of the business and industrial community. They assured that no stone will be left unturned to achieve various objectives in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KCCI Abdul Rehman Naqi Qazi Zahid Hussain KEDA

