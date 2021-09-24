Idrees elected KCCI President

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Thursday, unanimously elected Muhammad Idrees as President KCCI for 2021-22 while Abdul Rehman Naqi was elected as Senior Vice President KCCI and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President.

Muhammad Idrees, who has been associated with BMG since more than two decades, had already serviced as Vice President KCCI in 2013-14. He served as President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) from 2009 to 2015, besides being member of a Committee of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT Board.

Chairman BMG and former President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG & former presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of KCCI and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning KCCI’s election since past 24 years.

The newly elected office-bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their responsibilities to the expectations of KCCI members and the rest of the business and industrial community. They assured that no stone will be left unturned to achieve various objectives in this regard.

