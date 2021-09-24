State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 168.6361 Pound Sterling 229.9859 Euro 197.7886 Japanese Yen 1.5394 ===========================

