ANL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
ASC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.16%)
GGL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.31%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.47 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
NETSOL 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.91%)
PAEL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
TELE 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.42%)
TRG 169.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.28%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.03%)
BR30 23,605 Increased By ▲ 128.41 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,822 Increased By ▲ 224.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By ▲ 19.81 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year

  • Vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, he said
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

ZURICH: Moderna Inc Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel thinks the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year as increased vaccine production ensures global supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required," he told the newspaper in an interview.

Vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, he said.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital."

Asked if that meant a return to normal in the second half of next year, he said: "As of today, in a year, I assume."

Bancel said he expected governments to approve booster shots for people already vaccinated because patients at risk who were vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" needed a refresher.

Its booster shot had half the dose of the original dose, which meant more of them would be available.

"The volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor. With half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the coming year instead of just 2 billion," he said.

The composition of the booster shot remains the same as the original for this year because Moderna had not had enough time to change it.

"We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials. They will form the basis for the booster vaccination for 2022. We are also trying out Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."

Moderna can use existing production lines for the new variants as for the original COVID-19 vaccine. The price of vaccination will stay the same, he said.

Moderna

Comments

1000 characters

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL for exporters

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Read more stories