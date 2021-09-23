China reports 43 new coronavirus cases for Sept 22 vs 41 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China on Thursday reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 22, up from 41 a day earlier, according to National Health Commission data.

Twenty eight of the new infections were locally transmitted, the health authority said.

That compares with 16 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 9 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

Mainland China had recorded 95,894 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.