ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
NETSOL 136.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.1%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.88%)
TRG 170.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.39%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By ▲ 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 23,635 Increased By ▲ 158.48 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,825 Increased By ▲ 228.04 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,055 Increased By ▲ 26.47 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Japan doubles COVID-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60mn doses

  • The pledge adds to a previous agreement to provide 30 million doses and $1 billion to COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan will double its COVID-19 vaccine donations to about 60 million doses intended for needy countries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit on Thursday.

The pledge adds to a previous agreement to provide 30 million doses and $1 billion to COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization.

"Japan has provided approximately 23 million doses of COVID vaccine to various countries and regions across the world, which is the third largest provision of vaccine in the world so far," Suga told the conference.

Much of Japan's vaccine donations thus far have been via bilateral agreements with Asian neighbours, outside of the COVAX program.

Japan is giving away most of its domestically produced supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

The nation has relied mainly on imported mRNA-type vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its inoculation push, which has fully vaccinated about 55% of its population, according to government data.

Japan World Health Organization COVAX covid vaccine

