ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

Fazal Sher 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA’s) cybercrime wing on Wednesday registered a case with respect to sending a fake threatening email to New Zealand police, after which New Zealand cricket team pulled out of Pakistan tour.

The FIA cybercrime wing registered an FIR on the complaint of Inspector Muhammad Waseem under section (cybercrime terrorism) of PECA 2016 r/w section 506 109 PPC, 1860.

According to the FIR consequent upon conclusion of an inquiry 950/2021 on the basis of information received from INTERPOL Wallington through NCB INTERP Pakistan through a letter date September 22 regarding a threatening email received from an email account [email protected] to [email protected] on September 18 at 6:25 with subject “terror attack coming” having text “Dear New Zealand cricket you did wrong to Pakistan and now you see what happen to your cricket team is not going anywhere now in every place the bomb will be placed from your hotel to your flight and my mens will not forgive you they are coming New Zealand # Pakistan Zandabad Allah huakabar” .

It says that INTERPOL Wallington sent the emergency request with respect to Gmail account from where the threat originated.

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

The FIR says that the details provided by Google indicate that the IP used to create email account is form Singapore IP and the associated device in which email account [email protected] is connected in India.

IP address from last Data Connection 2409: 4053:2e9f:1527:8d44:6d78:32b1:fb33; Country of Last Data Connection: September1812:35:06 AM UTC andassociated device is connecting in India and the Gmail account via Singapore, which appears to be Virtual Private Network(VPN).

The Andriod device used for email account is Android ID 3924807379448124584;MEID(s):86749104337073;IMEI(s):867491043370736,IMEI(s):867491043370728, Serial No(s): RMX1971:61873c5a and different email accounts associated in the device are “[email protected],[email protected],[email protected], [email protected] com,[email protected], [email protected] gmail.com,[email protected],[email protected], [email protected],[email protected], hamzaafridi [email protected] gmail.com”.

The email was sent to New Zealand Police with the ulterior motives to coerce, intimidate and create fear, panic, insecurity in the government, public and create threat to international peace.

New Zealand call off cricket series

The purpose of the email was to deteriorate the friendly relations with countries and cricket member countries.

From the facts mentioned above, sufficient incrementing evidence came on record that user of the email address i.e. [email protected] gmail.com using the data connection from India committed the offences under section 10 (Cyber Terrorism) r/w Section 506, 109 PPC 1860.

Consequently, a case is made out against the user of the email account i.e. [email protected] gmail.com.

The competent authority has accorded permission for registration of case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA New Zealand cricket team NZ police Fake security threat FIA cybercrime

Comments

1000 characters

Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

Dubai Expo 2020: HBL to be supporting partner of Pakistan Pavilion

Review petitions on Nasla Tower dismissed: SC asks Sindh govt to rehab Gujjar Nullah affectees

Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

SBP chief briefs PM on economic recovery, RDAs

Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

Dispute with Etisalat ‘Renowned evaluation companies to be hired’

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

Read more stories