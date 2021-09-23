Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA’s) cybercrime wing on Wednesday registered a case with respect to sending a fake threatening email to New Zealand police, after which New Zealand cricket team pulled out of Pakistan tour.

The FIA cybercrime wing registered an FIR on the complaint of Inspector Muhammad Waseem under section (cybercrime terrorism) of PECA 2016 r/w section 506 109 PPC, 1860.

According to the FIR consequent upon conclusion of an inquiry 950/2021 on the basis of information received from INTERPOL Wallington through NCB INTERP Pakistan through a letter date September 22 regarding a threatening email received from an email account [email protected] to [email protected] on September 18 at 6:25 with subject “terror attack coming” having text “Dear New Zealand cricket you did wrong to Pakistan and now you see what happen to your cricket team is not going anywhere now in every place the bomb will be placed from your hotel to your flight and my mens will not forgive you they are coming New Zealand # Pakistan Zandabad Allah huakabar” .

It says that INTERPOL Wallington sent the emergency request with respect to Gmail account from where the threat originated.

The FIR says that the details provided by Google indicate that the IP used to create email account is form Singapore IP and the associated device in which email account [email protected] is connected in India.

IP address from last Data Connection 2409: 4053:2e9f:1527:8d44:6d78:32b1:fb33; Country of Last Data Connection: September1812:35:06 AM UTC andassociated device is connecting in India and the Gmail account via Singapore, which appears to be Virtual Private Network(VPN).

The Andriod device used for email account is Android ID 3924807379448124584;MEID(s):86749104337073;IMEI(s):867491043370736,IMEI(s):867491043370728, Serial No(s): RMX1971:61873c5a and different email accounts associated in the device are “[email protected],[email protected],[email protected], [email protected] com,[email protected], [email protected] gmail.com,[email protected],[email protected], [email protected],[email protected], hamzaafridi [email protected] gmail.com”.

The email was sent to New Zealand Police with the ulterior motives to coerce, intimidate and create fear, panic, insecurity in the government, public and create threat to international peace.

The purpose of the email was to deteriorate the friendly relations with countries and cricket member countries.

From the facts mentioned above, sufficient incrementing evidence came on record that user of the email address i.e. [email protected] gmail.com using the data connection from India committed the offences under section 10 (Cyber Terrorism) r/w Section 506, 109 PPC 1860.

Consequently, a case is made out against the user of the email account i.e. [email protected] gmail.com.

The competent authority has accorded permission for registration of case.

