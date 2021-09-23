Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00
Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30
AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
MACPA C Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00
Fateh Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 23-09-2021 09:00
Biafo Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 12:30
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 23-09-2021 15:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00
JDW Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2021 11:00
At-Tahur Limited 23-09-2021 11:15
Byco Petroleum P akisan Ltd 23-09-2021 14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited 23-09-2021 14:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 23-09-2021 15:30
Dewan Cement Limited 23-09-2021 17:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 24-09-2021 15:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 24-09-2021 14:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 11:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 19:00
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 24-09-2021 20:00
Dawood Equities Limited 24-09-2021 17:00
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 17:00
First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00
Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 09:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 18:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 25-09-2021 12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-09-2021 17:00
Ecopack Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 25-09-2021 15:00
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 25-09-2021 12:45
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 25-09-2021 11:30
Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 27-09-2021 17:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:30
Drekkar Kingsway Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 27-09-2021 15:00
First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2021 16:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 27-09-2021 11:00
Shezan International Ltd 27-09-2021 11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd 27-09-2021 11:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-09-2021 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 12:00
Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
BIPL Securities Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 13:15
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end 28-09-2021 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-09-2021 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 10:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 28-09-2021 16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Altern Energy Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Karam Ceramics Ltd 29-09-2021 16:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00
First National Bank Modaraba 29-09-2021 16:30
Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 14:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
