BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd           23-09-2021    10:00
Habib Bank Limited                    23-09-2021    12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd   23-09-2021    11:30
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd                23-09-2021    10:30
AKD Hospitality Limited               23-09-2021    11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd            23-09-2021    11:00
MACPA C Films Limited                 23-09-2021    15:15
Hum Network Limited                   23-09-2021    13:00
Hum Network Limited                   23-09-2021    12:00
Hum Network Limited                   23-09-2021    11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd           23-09-2021    14:00
Fateh Industries Ltd                  23-09-2021    09:30
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd                 23-09-2021    09:00
Biafo Industries Ltd                  23-09-2021    11:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd        23-09-2021    16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd            23-09-2021    12:30
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                   23-09-2021    15:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd    23-09-2021    11:00
JDW Sugar Mills Limited               23-09-2021    11:00
At-Tahur Limited                      23-09-2021    11:15
Byco Petroleum P akisan Ltd           23-09-2021    14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd             23-09-2021    10:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited               23-09-2021    14:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd                23-09-2021    15:30
Dewan Cement Limited                  23-09-2021    17:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                24-09-2021    11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd        24-09-2021    15:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd          24-09-2021    14:30
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd           24-09-2021    11:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd     24-09-2021    19:00
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd             24-09-2021    20:00
Dawood Equities Limited               24-09-2021    17:00
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd        24-09-2021    17:00
First IBL Modaraba                    24-09-2021    11:00
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd               24-09-2021    16:00
Silkbank Limited                      24-09-2021    09:30
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd       24-09-2021    18:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited               25-09-2021    12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     25-09-2021    17:00
Ecopack Limited                       25-09-2021    10:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd    25-09-2021    15:00
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd              25-09-2021    12:45
Hashimi Can Company Ltd               25-09-2021    11:30
Buxly Paints Limited                  25-09-2021    10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd     27-09-2021    17:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd                27-09-2021    10:30
Drekkar Kingsway Limited              27-09-2021    11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited               27-09-2021    11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                      27-09-2021    15:00
First National Equities Ltd           27-09-2021    16:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba              27-09-2021    11:00
Shezan International Ltd              27-09-2021    11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd                   27-09-2021    11:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              27-09-2021    11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021    10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd             27-09-2021    12:00
Image Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd            28-09-2021    15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd              28-09-2021    11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd              28-09-2021    10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
BIPL Securities Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited             28-09-2021    13:15
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd          28-09-2021    12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd             28-09-2021    12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end      28-09-2021    11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd                    28-09-2021    11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd              28-09-2021    12:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                  28-09-2021    11:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    10:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd     28-09-2021    10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba                28-09-2021    16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd      28-09-2021    11:00
Altern Energy Limited                 28-09-2021    14:30
Karam Ceramics Ltd                    29-09-2021    16:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd            29-09-2021    12:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd               29-09-2021    12:00
First National Bank Modaraba          29-09-2021    16:30
Fecto Cement Limited                  29-09-2021    11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              30-09-2021    09:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd        01-10-2021    11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              01-10-2021    14:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd             04-10-2021    11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 04-10-2021    11:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                   04-10-2021    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         06-10-2021    11:30
=========================================================

