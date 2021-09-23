KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00 Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:30 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 10:30 AKD Hospitality Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 MACPA C Films Limited 23-09-2021 15:15 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 13:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Hum Network Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 23-09-2021 14:00 Fateh Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 09:30 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 23-09-2021 09:00 Biafo Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 16:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 12:30 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 23-09-2021 15:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 23-09-2021 11:00 JDW Sugar Mills Limited 23-09-2021 11:00 At-Tahur Limited 23-09-2021 11:15 Byco Petroleum P akisan Ltd 23-09-2021 14:30 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 10:00 Kohinoor Energy Limited 23-09-2021 14:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 23-09-2021 15:30 Dewan Cement Limited 23-09-2021 17:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 24-09-2021 15:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 24-09-2021 14:30 Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 11:30 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 19:00 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 24-09-2021 20:00 Dawood Equities Limited 24-09-2021 17:00 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 17:00 First IBL Modaraba 24-09-2021 11:00 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 16:00 Silkbank Limited 24-09-2021 09:30 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 24-09-2021 18:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 25-09-2021 12:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-09-2021 17:00 Ecopack Limited 25-09-2021 10:00 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 25-09-2021 15:00 Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 25-09-2021 12:45 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 25-09-2021 11:30 Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 27-09-2021 17:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:30 Drekkar Kingsway Limited 27-09-2021 11:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 27-09-2021 11:00 Modaraba Al-Mali 27-09-2021 15:00 First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2021 16:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 27-09-2021 11:00 Shezan International Ltd 27-09-2021 11:30 Service Fabrics Ltd 27-09-2021 11:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27-09-2021 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 10:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 12:00 Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 14:30 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 15:00 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 11:30 BIPL Securities Limited 28-09-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 28-09-2021 11:30 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 13:15 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:30 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 13:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00 786 Investments Limited-Open end 28-09-2021 11:00 786 Investments Limited 28-09-2021 11:00 Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-09-2021 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 10:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 28-09-2021 16:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 Altern Energy Limited 28-09-2021 14:30 Karam Ceramics Ltd 29-09-2021 16:00 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00 First National Bank Modaraba 29-09-2021 16:30 Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 14:30 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021