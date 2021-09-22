ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP mandates banks to share five-day schedule of import payments

  • Also directs banks to seek permission for imports that are valued at $500,000 per transaction, cutting in half the original payment ceiling of $1 million
  • Move comes as part of measures to better forecast imports
BRecorder.com 22 Sep 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has mandated commercial banks to share a five-day schedule of upcoming import payments, revising it upwards from the earlier two-day directive, amid official attempts to arrest the rupee decline that saw the PKR shoot to its lowest value against the US dollar last week.

The SBP has also directed banks to seek permission for imports that are valued at $500,000 per transaction, cutting in half the original payment ceiling of $1 million, which banks could make without needing central bank authorisation.

The two directives came during a meeting between commercial banks and the SBP late last week, and were confirmed to Business Recorder by multiple officials who were part of the meeting.

The moves are part of official attempts to better forecast Pakistan’s imports as well as arrest the decline of the rupee that plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar on September 15, 2021, closing at 169.12 in the inter-bank market.

The rupee has cumulatively lost nearly 10% since hitting its recent high of 152.28 barely four months ago.

The sharp fall in the rupee comes as the current account deficit widened to nearly $1.5 billion in August, putting at unease economic managers who are targeting nearly 5% growth in the ongoing fiscal year. The import of goods, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, stood at nearly $6.6 billion in August, with several analysts saying that the bill has surpassed expectations of even the SBP.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 168.68, a depreciation of 0.09% day-on-day against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A bank’s treasury department official, on condition of anonymity, said the central bank – without directly saying it – wants the rupee to become stable and stay in the range of 165-170.

Meanwhile, a foreign exchange dealer said that curbs are also being introduced in a bid to control the country’s bulging imports. “Importers were opening letters of credit on 0% markup for luxury items, which has now been stopped by the SBP,” said the dealer.

In 2019, Pakistan adopted a market-based flexible exchange rate system, effectively letting demand-supply forces determine the rupee-dollar parity. While the SBP says it does not intervene in determining the rates, officials have time and again stressed that the central bank will only manage volatility in the system, which seems to have increased given the Afghanistan situation as well as the bulging import bill.

The latest SBP directives seem to be attempts to better understand the import dynamics and upcoming payments, said a banker. “The import bill seems to have gone out of control. These measures are for the SBP to better understand the payments schedule.”

imports SBP Dollar Rupee current account deficit

Comments

1000 characters

SBP mandates banks to share five-day schedule of import payments

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

KSE-100 recovers after intra-day fall of over 1,200 points

Pakistan tenders to buy 640,000 tonnes wheat

'Chances better' of West Indies cricket team's tour to Pakistan

Pakistan's fintech TAG gets $12mn funding at $100mn valuation

Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

Read more stories