Pakistan tenders to buy 640,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has issued an international tender to purchase and import 640,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is September 29.

Pakistan has regularly bought wheat in the global market in past months in moves to improve tight local supplies and cool prices.

On Monday, price offers were submitted in a previous tender for up to 500,000 tonnes from the TCP with no purchase yet reported.

Shipment in the new tender is sought between January and February 2022.

Offers are sought for consignments of a minimum 100,000 tonnes from worldwide sources. The TCP reserves the right to buy more or less than the tender volume.