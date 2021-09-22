Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,705,691 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 229,482,830 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,248 new deaths and 476,331 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,294 new deaths, followed by Russia with 817 and Mexico with 815.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 678,420 deaths from 42,410,677 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 591,440 deaths from 21,247,094 cases, India with 445,768 deaths from 33,531,498 cases, Mexico with 272,580 deaths from 3,585,565 cases, and Russia with 200,625 deaths from 7,333,557 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 604 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 314, Hungary with 312, Republic of North Macedonia with 311, Montenegro with 297, and Bulgaria with 290.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,475,799 deaths from 44,498,406 cases, Europe 1,292,882 deaths from 66,430,646 infections, and Asia 827,304 deaths from 53,075,479 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 705,871 deaths from 43,993,847 cases, Africa 206,718 deaths from 8,184,855 cases, Middle East 195,124 deaths from 13,137,949 cases, and Oceania 1,993 deaths from 161,656 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.