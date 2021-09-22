ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Zameen.com organises property sales event in Lahore

22 Sep 2021

Lahore: Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Lahore. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organisers.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion, and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

The event featured 30+ real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Icon Valley Phase 2, Sitara Serene Tower, Residence 15, Zee Avenue, Platinum Homes, City Star Shopping Centre, Icon Homes, Signature by Icon, and Mukhbateen Heights. Special discounts were offered to the attendeesduring the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry LaeequeIftikhar stated that Zameen.com has always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public and that the company would continue to do so in the future. The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event. PR

