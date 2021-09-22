ANL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
ASC 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.05%)
ASL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.62%)
FNEL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.93%)
GGGL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.48%)
GGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.12%)
JSCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.87%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.12%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
NETSOL 139.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.69%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-13.07%)
PAEL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-8.02%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
TELE 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.76%)
UNITY 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.65%)
WTL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.8%)
BR100 4,792 Decreased By ▼ -66.57 (-1.37%)
BR30 23,322 Decreased By ▼ -543.31 (-2.28%)
KSE100 45,372 Decreased By ▼ -636.92 (-1.38%)
KSE30 17,894 Decreased By ▼ -284.86 (-1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

  • Ambassador of the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban last month has also requested to speak, with the UN yet to decide who will represent the country at the world body
AFP Updated 22 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban's new foreign minister has asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

The ambassador of the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban last month has also requested to speak, with the UN yet to decide who will represent the country at the world body.

A nine-member credentials committee will now rule on the dueling requests, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP, but it is unclear whether the committee will meet before the end of the convocation on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from Taliban-appointed Amir Khan Muttaqi "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, Dujarric said.

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

It was dated Monday September 20 -- the day before the session got underway -- and listed Muttaqi as "Minister of Foreign Affairs," he added.

The letter did not specify whether Muttaqi wanted to travel to New York to speak or whether the Taliban would submit a recorded video message, as many leaders are doing this year due to Covid-19.

The letter also indicated that Ghulam Isaczai "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.

He was the ambassador to the UN of the Afghan government ousted from power in August as US military troops exited the country, ending their 20-year war.

The letter said that the Taliban had nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN.

The note, which had the letterhead "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said that former president Ashraf Ghani was "ousted" on August 15, the day he fled the country.

"Countries across the world no longer recognise him as president," the letter said, according to the UN.

To gain recognition, Taliban must be receptive to international opinion: Qureshi

The UN spokesman also said that Secretary-General Guterres had received a separate letter from Isaczai, dated September 15, containing the list of Afghanistan's delegation for the session.

That letter listed Isaczai as Afghanistan's permanent representative, Dujarric said.

"These two communications have been sent by the secretariat, after consultation with the office of the president of the General Assembly, to the members of the credentials committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly," he said.

The committee is made up of Russia, China, the United States, Sweden, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Chile, Bhutan and the Bahamas.

PM under fire for sending Afridi to UNGA session

The committee has in the past refrained from making a decision and instead referred it to the General Assembly for a vote, a diplomatic source told AFP.

No government has yet recognised the Taliban government, first demanding that it meet commitments on human rights, but some have made positive noises.

Ashraf Ghani UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric Afghan government United Nations General Assembly Suhail Shaheen Minister of Foreign Affairs

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Read more stories