ANL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.71%)
ASL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
GGGL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
GGL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
NETSOL 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-10.39%)
PAEL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
POWER 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PRL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
PTC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.09%)
SNGP 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.17%)
TELE 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 171.52 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.6%)
UNITY 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.21%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By ▼ -26.13 (-0.54%)
BR30 23,744 Decreased By ▼ -121.27 (-0.51%)
KSE100 45,642 Decreased By ▼ -366.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By ▼ -177.78 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne

  • The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.8, later revised up to 5.9, and said it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles)
AFP 22 Sep 2021

MELBOURNE: A rare quake rattled southeastern Australia early Wednesday, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked Melbourne residents running into the streets.

The shallow tremor hit east of the country's second-largest city just after 9:00am local time (2300 GMT) and was felt hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.8, later revised up to 5.9, and said it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

With Melbourne beginning its eighth week of pandemic lockdown and bracing for a third straight day of violent anti-vaccine protests, most residents were at home when the quake struck.

Zume Phim, 33, owner of Melbourne's Oppen cafe, said he rushed onto the street when the temblor hit.

"The whole building was shaking. All the windows, the glass, was shaking -- like a wave of shaking," he told AFP.

"I have never experienced that before. It was a little bit scary."

In a popular shopping area around Melbourne's Chapel Street, masonry debris tumbled from buildings and littered the roads.

Bricks and rubble surrounded Betty's Burgers and large sheets of metal hung off the restaurant awning.

"We were fortunate that nobody was in the restaurant at the time," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Sizable earthquakes are unusual in Australia.

"It was quite violent but everyone was kind of in shock," Melbourne cafe worker Parker Mayo, 30, told AFP.

'Very disturbing event'

At magnitude 5.9, this was "the biggest event in southeast Australia for a long time" Mike Sandiford, a geologist at the University of Melbourne told AFP.

"We had some very big ones at magnitude six in the late 1800s, though precise magnitudes are not well known."

Geoscience Australia reported the initial quake was followed by a series of four smaller ones, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 4.1.

Sandiford said Australians should expect "many hundreds of aftershocks, most below human sensitivity threshold, but probably a dozen or more that will be felt at least nearby".

The quake "would have caused many billions of dollars in damage had it been under Melbourne", he added.

The mayor of Mansfield, near the quake epicentre, said there was no damage in the small town but it had taken residents by surprise.

"I was sitting down at work at my desk and I needed to run outside. It took me a while to work out what it was," Mark Holcombe told public broadcaster ABC.

"We don't have earthquakes that I am aware of -- none of the locals I spoke to this morning had that experience with earthquakes here before -- so it is one right out of left field."

Emergency services said they had received calls for help as far away as Dubbo, about 700 kilometres (435 miles) from the quake epicentre, with fire and rescue crews dispatched to help.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking from New York, said there were no initial reports of injuries.

"It can be a very, very disturbing event for an earthquake of this nature," he said. "They are very rare events in Australia."

Recovery efforts may be complicated by the ongoing pandemic lockdown and ongoing protests.

Hundreds of demonstrators wearing work boots and hi-visibility jackets again rampaged through central Melbourne Wednesday in protest against vaccine requirements for construction workers.

Police on Tuesday fired pepper spray, foam baton rounds and rubber ball grenades to disperse the crowd and warned further protests would "not be tolerated".

australia US Geological Survey quake

Comments

1000 characters

Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

2023 elections will be held after 7th census

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

NADRA services to remain suspended on 25th, 26th

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

Read more stories