ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan's Babar Masih goes down to India's Pankaj Advani in IBSF 6-Red World Cup final

Syed Ahmed 21 Sep 2021

Pakistan's top cueist Babar Masih went down fighting to India's Pankaj Advani 7-5 in the final of the International Billiards Snooker Federation (IBSF) 6-Red World Cup on Tuesday.

Advani lived up to his reputation but still had to battle against Masih after gaining a 6-2 lead in the earlier part of the final in Doha, Qatar.

A comeback from Masih saw him clinch the next three frames, setting up the final nicely before Advani won the 12th frame of the match.

Earlier in the day, Masih defeated Germany's Richard Wieland 6-4 in the semi-final to advance to the final. That was Masih's seventh consecutive win in the tournament. He had defeated fellow countryman Haris Tahir 6-0 in the quarter-final on Monday.

Hailing from Rawalpindi, Masih is Pakistan’s top-ranked snooker player.

Along with seasonal cueist Muhammad Asif, Masih represented Pakistan at the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship in August 2017. The duo defeated countrymen Muhammad Sajjad and Asjad to win the championship four years ago.

The following year, Masih finished as runner-up at the 10th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ranking snooker championship and won the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018.

Along with Asif, Masih defeated India’s Advani and Malkeet Singh 3–2 to lift the 2018 edition of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.

IBSF 6 reds world cup IBSF 6 reds world cup final Babar Masih

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's Babar Masih goes down to India's Pankaj Advani in IBSF 6-Red World Cup final

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' in address to UN General Assembly

NAB decides to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties in Avenfield reference

To gain recognition, Taliban must be receptive to international opinion: Qureshi

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

KSE-100 ends 519 points lower after final-hour carnage

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

Read more stories