Pakistan's Babar Masih goes down to India's Pankaj Advani in IBSF 6-Red World Cup final

Pakistan's top cueist Babar Masih went down fighting to India's Pankaj Advani 7-5 in the final of the International Billiards Snooker Federation (IBSF) 6-Red World Cup on Tuesday.

Advani lived up to his reputation but still had to battle against Masih after gaining a 6-2 lead in the earlier part of the final in Doha, Qatar.

A comeback from Masih saw him clinch the next three frames, setting up the final nicely before Advani won the 12th frame of the match.

Earlier in the day, Masih defeated Germany's Richard Wieland 6-4 in the semi-final to advance to the final. That was Masih's seventh consecutive win in the tournament. He had defeated fellow countryman Haris Tahir 6-0 in the quarter-final on Monday.

Hailing from Rawalpindi, Masih is Pakistan’s top-ranked snooker player.

Along with seasonal cueist Muhammad Asif, Masih represented Pakistan at the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship in August 2017. The duo defeated countrymen Muhammad Sajjad and Asjad to win the championship four years ago.

The following year, Masih finished as runner-up at the 10th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ranking snooker championship and won the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018.

Along with Asif, Masih defeated India’s Advani and Malkeet Singh 3–2 to lift the 2018 edition of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.