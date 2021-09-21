ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
KSE-100 ends 519 points lower after final-hour carnage

BR Web Desk 21 Sep 2021

The KSE-100 Index plunged close to 700 points in the final 60 minutes of trading, eventually settling 519 points lower on Tuesday, as investors acted on negative news and bearish sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

A positive start to the day, which saw the index inch close to the 47,000 level, was erased by mid-day followed by panic selling in the final hour. Stocks suffered across the board with cement, technology, and refinery sectors bearing the most brunt.

The drop comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced its policy rate for the next two months, as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, the first hike in over two years.

However, reports of Tabish Gauhar tendering his resignation as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum acted as a catalyst.

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

“Moreover, investors also looked to the sidelines as they monitored a sell-off in international financial markets coupled with rising commodity prices,” said Topline Securities in its post market comment.

On Tuesday, sectors wiping the gains of KSE-100 Index included cement (99.85 points), and technology and communication (75.04 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 194.72 million on Monday to 325.88 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded also increased significantly during the session, amounting to Rs12.32 billion from Rs8.08 billion on the previous day.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 28.12 million shares, followed by WorldCall Limited with 26.43 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd 21.44 million shares.

Shares of 519 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 103 registered an increase, 398 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

