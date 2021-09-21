Highnoon makes it to Forbes list again

Highnoon Laboratories Limited has made it to the Forbes Best Under a Billion List, the only pharmaceutical company from Pakistan that has made to the list this year, stated a press release.

"Although Highnoon Laboratories Limited has had the honour of being a part of the same Forbes list in 2019 as well, however this time it is different," it added.

"Two years ago, the world had not yet been hit by the pandemic of Covid-19. Most of the businesses around the world were severely impacted by Covid, but Highnoon not only survived but also improved its performance," it added.

"This is a testament to the fact that the company is showing even more promise and commitment to patient well-being and consequently earning the trust of millions of people suffering from health problems.

"At a time when many companies were right-sizing, down-sizing or even shutting down, Highnoon still played its part in supporting the healthcare industry and giving Pakistan’s economy the push it needed during this difficult time."

Chairman Tausif Khan marked this accolade as one of the most defining and celebratory moments for the company till date. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing our company rising against all odds. This success has many contributing factors and I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every single stakeholder for their tireless efforts and giving their absolute 100%," he said.

"Our valued shareholders, medical fraternity and health practitioners, our leadership and most importantly our heroes; the workforce, is the most prized possession and asset of this company.”

About Highnoon Laboratories Ltd

Highnoon Laboratories Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Pakistan in 1984, converted into a public limited company, with its stock listed with Pakistan Stock Exchange since November 1994. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture, import, sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical and allied consumer products. - PR