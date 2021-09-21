ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GGL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
POWER 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.77%)
PRL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.51%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.3%)
TELE 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.66%)
TRG 176.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.98%)
UNITY 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 13.99 (0.28%)
BR30 24,475 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,591 Increased By ▲ 62.44 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,450 Increased By ▲ 27.63 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Japan's 10-year bonds untraded on Evergrande fears, Fed meeting caution

  • The 10-year JGB yield remained at 0.045%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of only 9,590 lots
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bonds were untraded on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting, curbing safe-haven demand for fixed income despite a stock market rout.

The 10-year JGB yield remained at 0.045%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of only 9,590 lots.

Japanese stocks posted their biggest fall in three months on Tuesday, hit by fears of a potential default by China's Evergrande Group.

But investors refrained from making active bets on debt as they awaited some guidance on the Fed's tapering outlook after it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Yields on longer term debt were mixed, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.425%, while the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.730%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year bonds were untraded with the yield remaining at minus 0.100%.

