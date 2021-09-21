ANL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
ASC 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.95%)
KAPCO 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.8%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,958 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-0.06%)
BR30 24,340 Decreased By ▼ -83.42 (-0.34%)
KSE100 46,518 Decreased By ▼ -10.56 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,417 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Oil prices advance amid US supply tightness signals

  • Brent crude gained 63 cents or 0.9% to $74.55 a barrel by 0340 GMT, having fallen by almost 2% on Monday
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of US supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande.

Brent crude gained 63 cents or 0.9% to $74.55 a barrel by 0340 GMT, having fallen by almost 2% on Monday. The contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which expires later on Tuesday, was up 69 cents or 1% at $70.98 after dropping 2.3% in the previous session.

Global utilities are switching to fuel oil due to rising gas and coal prices, and lingering outages from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ada that imply less supply is available, ANZ analysts said.

"While slowing Chinese economic growth and uncertainty around the (US) Fed's tapering timetable weighed on market sentiment, other developments still point to higher oil prices," ANZ Research said in a note.

Still, investors across financial assets have been rocked by the fallout from heavily indebted Evergrande and the threat of a wider market shakeout in the longer term.

"Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second-largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

While that view of the state of China's economy is weighing on markets, the US Federal Reserve is also expected to start tightening monetary policy - likely to make investors warier of riskier assets such as oil.

