ANL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
KAPCO 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.39%)
TRG 175.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.69%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,957 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-0.07%)
BR30 24,332 Decreased By ▼ -91.62 (-0.38%)
KSE100 46,515 Decreased By ▼ -13.32 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,414 Decreased By ▼ -8.13 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

BEIJING: China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted about default risks.

In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

The nation's second-largest developer, saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's gross domestic product, is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers as it tries to stem a liquidity crisis from tipping it into a collapse.

Evergrande troubles punish China property as contagion concern spreads

"I firmly believe that with your concerted effort and hard work, Energrande will walk out of its darkest moment, resume full-scale constructions as soon as possible and achieve the pivotal target of delivering the property projects as pledged," said Hui.

Hui did not elaborate how the company could achieve these objectives.

Its Hong Kong listed shares last traded down 3% at HK$2.21 around 0318 GMT, having tumbled 84% so far this year. Evergrande's debt woes have spread turmoil in global financial markets as investors fear contagion could wreak havoc on the world economy.

Evergrande Evergrande bonds

