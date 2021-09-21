ANL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
JSCL 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.57%)
KAPCO 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.24%)
NETSOL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.4%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.9%)
PIBTL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
POWER 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.8%)
TRG 175.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
UNITY 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,958 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-0.06%)
BR30 24,301 Decreased By ▼ -121.86 (-0.5%)
KSE100 46,522 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,423 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve 'dispute'

AFP 21 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States called Monday on the president and prime minister of Somalia to resolve their "dispute," so as not to further delay the country's electoral process, with the African nation's presidential election scheduled for October 10.

"Cooperation among Somalia's leaders -- particularly President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble -- is essential to ensure that the country quickly completes its ongoing electoral process," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"The dispute between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble risks complicating this process and needs to be resolved immediately and peacefully."

The rivalry between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has raised concerns for the country's stability.

The long-brewing dispute escalated this week when Farmajo suspended Roble's executive powers, a move the premier rejected as unlawful.

Somalia is due to vote for a president on October 10, but the leaders' spat threatens to imperil the repeatedly delayed poll and distract from efforts to confront a long-running militant insurgency.

The months-long delay has "concerned" Washington, Price said, stressing that any further postponement "increases the potential for violence and plays into the hands of al-Shabaab and other extremist groups seeking to destabilize the country."

The radical group Al-Shabaab, whose insurgency was unleashed on Somalia in 2007, control large rural areas and regularly carry out attacks in the capital.

United States Farmaajo

