ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAC panel's findings: Mismanagement in BoI held responsible for lower FDI

Wasim Iqbal 21 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Monday pointed out that mismanagement in the Board of Investment (BoI) has a negative impact on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in financial year 2020-21. Addressing the media after convening a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) subcommittee, convener Senator Sherry Rehman said, "It is appalling that the Board of Investment (BoI) has not made its statutory rules and regulations for 20 years, and is locked in a stalemate over pay packages among other things."

She maintained, "It is shocking that a premier federal agency is paralysed by so much mismanagement; it is no surprise that FDI has slipped around 35 percent in financial year 2020-21."

"It is surprising that over the past 20 years, BoI has only had eight board meetings. Despite having the responsibility of piloting CPEC projects, including the Special Economic Zones (SEZs)," she added.

She said that the management of the BoI has failed to present the annual reports for the last three years or resolve internal anomalies, which is preventing the progress. This must be immediately rectified as transparency is the currency of investor confidence.

Rehman said, "Annual reports should be shared with the Committee but in this case only discussions of a draft for the financial year 2016-17 have been mentioned. This is creating a backlog of reports that should be the last thing expected from a body that deals with financial matters of macroeconomic significance. Reports need to be finalised and released. If the PTI government aims to increase the investment, it must do away with such inefficiencies and lack of transparency."

"Pakistan needs foreign investment and employment opportunities; hence it is important for the BoI to play its part effectively. We have given them 90 days to finalise their rules and regulations as we cannot afford any more delays," she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI Government Foreign Direct Investment Sherry Rehman Board of Investment CPEC Projects

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAC panel's findings: Mismanagement in BoI held responsible for lower FDI

Fitch Solutions sees real GDP growth at 4.2pc

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories