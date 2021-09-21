ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
South Punjab Civil Secretariat: 257 new seats in health, education sectors approved

Recorder Report 21 Sep 2021

LAHORE: To enhance the capacity of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat, the Punjab government has approved 257 new seats in the health and education sectors.

The Punjab Finance Department sanctioned 71 seats (from grade 1 to 21) for the specialized healthcare and medical education department, 74 seats for the primary and secondary healthcare department, 59 seats for the school education department and 53 seats for the higher education department.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht disclosed this during a meeting of the Punjab Finance Department here on Monday to review the recruitment in the South Punjab Secretariat.

He further said that a budget has been approved for the new recruitments and added that this step was taken to improve the provision of services in the region. "If the problems of government employees are solved at their doorstep, their performance will improve. Moreover, with the establishment of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat, the attendance of doctors in hospitals and teachers in schools will be ensured, besides reducing the burden on the Lahore Secretariat and thus its efficiency will improve," he added.

On the occasion, Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo informed the Minister that the Punjab Finance Department has allocated Rs 182.012 million and Rs 123.350 million for appointments in the department of specialized healthcare and medical education and department of primary and secondary health, respectively. "Moreover, Rs.184.55 million has been allocated for education and Rs.126.940 million for the higher education department. This is a provisional technical supplementary grant on a temporary basis," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

