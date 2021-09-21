Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 20.09.2021 VALUE 20.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1280% PA 0.6220% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1005% PA 0.6495% PA For 12 months -0.0258% PA 0.8493% PA For 2 Years -0.0258% PA 1.3493% PA For 3 Years -0.0258% PA 1.5993% PA For 4 years -0.0258% PA 1.8493% PA For 5 years -0.0258% PA 1.9743% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 20.09.2021 VALUE 20.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1791% PA 0.5709% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1419% PA 0.6081% PA For 12 Months 0.0075% PA 0.8825% PA For 2 Years 0.0075% PA 1.3825% PA For 3 Years 0.0075% PA 1.6325% PA For 4 years 0.0075% PA 1.8825% PA For 5 years 0.0075% PA 2.0075% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 20.09.2021 VALUE 20.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA For 12 Months -0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA For 2 Years -0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA For 3 Years -0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA For 4 years -0.1892% PA 2.6858% PA For 5 years -0.1892% PA 2.8108% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 20.09.2021 VALUE 20.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA For 12 Months 0.1888% PA 0.6862% PA For 2 Years 0.1888% PA 1.1862% PA For 3 Years 0.1888% PA 1.4362% PA For 4 Years 0.1888% PA 1.6862% PA For 5 years 0.1888% PA 1.8112% PA ========================================================

