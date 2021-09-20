ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
England cricket team 'reluctantly' withdraws from tour to Pakistan

Syed Ahmed 20 Sep 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that they were 'reluctantly' withdrawing their Men's and Women's teams from the October trip.

The development comes days after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) abruptly abandoned the series in Pakistan citing a "credible and direct threat".

In its official statement, the ECB said that they had previously agreed to tour Pakistan, but after an 'extended conversation over the weekend' decided against it.

NZC CEO says 'will discuss' financial compensation aspect with PCB

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments."

More to follow

