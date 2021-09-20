Government focused on making Islamabad 100% vaccinated: Dr Faisal Sultan

The government is making efforts to ensure Islamabad becomes a "fully vaccinated city" soon, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

In a press conference on Monday, Dr Sultan highlighted the efficiency of the mobile vaccination teams in the federal capital. "We are working on making Islamabad a 100% vaccinated city where every citizen and resident is fully vaccinated."

The Special Assistant stated that in order to accomplish this goal, the government aims to bring mobile vaccination teams up to "ultimate optimisation," to reach a wider net of people.

He added that people do not have the time or resources to afford to take time off from work to get vaccinated.

“Under these circumstances, instead of waiting for them to come and get vaccinated, we take the vaccination facility to them," he said.

Dr Sultan highlighted that establishing a mobile community vaccination unit is a "revolutionary step" by the health department.

When asked about the structure of the vaccination unit, he added that "There is a person who vaccinates, a doctor, and a female health worker for the facilitation of people".

"Once that goal is accomplished, we will be able to say that we can get rid of wearing face masks and other restrictions," added Dr Sultan, appealing to citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He also raised concerns about a potential Dengue outbreak in the federal capital, stating that people should avoid letting rainwater accumulate, as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitos.